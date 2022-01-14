STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Denzel Washington reveals plans for The Equalizer 3

Actor Denzel Washington revealed that he was ready for The Equalizer 3.

By Express News Service

Actor Denzel Washington revealed that he was ready for The Equalizer 3. In an interview with Collider post the release of The Tragedy of Macbeth, Washington hinted that his next film might be The Equalizer 3. He said, “They have written the third Equalizer, so I’m scheduled to do that. So I gotta get in shape and start beating people up again. I get to beat people up again. The Tragedy of Macbeth and then going and beating some people up. Can’t get any better, right?”

The Equalizer 2 hit the theatres in 2018 and since then there has bee no official confirmation regarding the follow-up film. Director Antoine Fuqua, who helmed the first two parts of the film did mention that he would love to Robert McCall overseas. Sources were also quoted as saying that Fuqua is currently in talks to direct this film as well. This could be the director’s next film after his film with Will Smith called Emancipation for Apple +.

The Equalizer series is based on the thriller show of 1980s starring Edward Woodward. The film series premiered in 2014, and Washington played the role of Robert McCall. He is a former Marine who walks the violent path to protect a teenager, Teri (Chloe Grace Moretz), who is trapped by the Russian mafia. A follow-up to this film came four years later, and in this Washington’s Robert McCall sought revenge for the murder of a close friend, Susan Plummer (Melissa Leo).
 

