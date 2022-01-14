STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'How I Met Your Father' to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on January 19

The series, a spin-off of "How I Met Your Mother", stars Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma.

Published: 14th January 2022 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Still from How I met your father. (Photo | Twitter)

Still from How I met your father. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Disney+ Hotstar announced on Friday that the highly anticipated comedy series "How I Met Your Father", starring Hilary Duff, will premiere with the first two episodes on January 19.

As per the official logline: In the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

"How I Met Your Father" is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.

Executive producers for "How I Met Your Father" include Aptaker, Berger, Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pam Fryman, and Adam Londy.

Duff will serve as a producer.

"How I Met Your Father" is a production of 20th Television.

The series, a spin-off of "How I Met Your Mother", stars Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma as well as recurring stars, Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
How I Met Your Father How I met your mother Disney+ Hotstar
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp