Kanye West named in 'battery' report being probed by LAPD

Police sources as saying that the incident is being investigated as misdemeanour battery, which carries a maximum jail sentence of 6 months.

Published: 14th January 2022 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Rapper Kanye West (Photo | AFP)

Rapper Kanye West (File photo | AFP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELESInfluential American rapper and fashion icon Kanye West has been named as a suspect in a battery report taken by the LAPD's Newton Division early on Thursday morning (US Pacific Time), 'Variety' has confirmed. He was not arrested; a rep for West did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to LAPD spokesperson Redina Puentes, quoted by 'Variety', the incident occurred around 3 a.m. at South Santa Fe Avenue and Bay Street in downtown Los Angeles. The location is outside of Soho Warehouse, a members-only club.

Online newspaper TMZ first reported the news, citing police sources as saying that the incident is being investigated as misdemeanour battery, which carries a maximum jail sentence of 6 months.

TMZ also posted a secretly filmed video of West, which it says was "shot sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning," in which a clearly aggravated West is heard yelling, "Did y'all say that or not? Did y'all say that or not? ... Cuz that's what happened right f...ing now."
 

TAGS
Kanye West Variety LAPD battery
