Google pays tribute to late star Betty White with search Easter egg

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Google has unveiled an Easter egg in honor of actor-comedian Betty White, who passed away just weeks before her 100th birthday.

In honor of White's 100th birthday today, Google showered its search page with rose petals -- a nod to Rose, her beloved character from 'The Golden Girls'.

To see the tribute, you can Google search her name and it will unlock a special animated Easter egg with rose petals fluttering down over the Search results page, along with a message that says "Thank you for being a friend," -- the title of 'The Golden Girls' theme song.

As per Variety, White's death certificate revealed that she suffered a stroke six days before she breathed her last on December 31, at the age of 99.

White had a career in TV and film that spanned more than 60 years. In addition to her turn on 'The Golden Girls' from 1985-92, she had more than 120 acting credits to her name.

The Television Hall of Fame inductee's roles included Sue-Ann Nivens on 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' in the '70s and Elka Ostrovsky on 'Hot in Cleveland' from 2010-15.

She also hosted 'Saturday Night Live' in 2010 -- at the age of 88 -- and appeared in film comedies such as 'The Proposal', 'You Again', and 'Bringing Down the House'.

A lifelong animal lover, White was born in Oak Park, Ill., before her family moved to Los Angeles, where her acting aspirations began at Beverly Hills High School.

The TV legend won five Primetime Emmy Awards over the span of her acting career.