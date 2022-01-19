Ethan Hawke, Myha'la Herrold board Netflix thriller 'Leave the World Behind'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Ethan Hawke and "Industry" breakout Myha'la Herrold have joined the cast of the Netflix thriller feature "Leave the World Behind", to be directed by "Mr Robot" creator Sam Esmail.

Hawke and Herrold join previously announced stars Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali, reported Deadline.

Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Charlie Evans also round out the cast of the film.

Based on Rumaan Alam's novel of the same name, "Leave the World Behind" follows two families, strangers to each other, who are forced together on a long weekend gone terribly wrong.

The story will explore the themes of parenthood, race, and class.

Roberts will play the mother of the family that rents a house and Ali will portray the homeowner.

Hawke will play Roberts' husband, Herrold will play Ali's daughter, and Armstrong and Evans will play Roberts and Hawke's children.

Esmail, who will also adapt the book, will also produce the film with Chad Hamilton through their Esmail Corp along with Roberts for her Red Om Films banner.

Author Alam will serve as an executive producer.

Esmail and Roberts have previously worked together on the first season of the Amazon Prime Video series "Homecoming".