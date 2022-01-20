STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Cardi B offers to pay funeral costs of Bronx fire Victims

The Grammy-winning rapper will sponsor the repatriation expenses for the victims who will be buried in Gambia

Published: 20th January 2022 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Rapper Cardi B (File Photo| AP)

Rapper Cardi B (File Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

UNITED STATES: Cardi B has offered to pay the burial costs for all 17 people killed in a fire that ripped through a New York City high-rise.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday that the Grammy-winning rapper had offered financial relief for victims of the fire in the Bronx, where she grew up.

Many of the victims had ties to Gambia, and the families of several of the victims planned to bury them in their West African homeland. Cardi B has committed to paying the repatriation expenses for the victims who will be buried in Gambia, the mayor's office said.

“I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still. So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help,” Cardi B in a statement.

“I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal. I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.”

The fire, which was New York City's deadliest in three decades, was sparked by a faulty space heater, according to authorities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cardi B Bronx fire 17 killed funeral victims New York
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp