The White Lotus S2 adds F Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander and more

By Express News Service

The New Indian Express had recently reported that The Sopranos-actor Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza will be starring in the second season of HBO’s social satire drama The White Lotus. The showrunners have now announced new cast members joining the second installment. F Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, Adam DiMarco, Haley Lu Richardson are the latest addition to the cast of the show.

ALSO READ | Aubrey Plaza to topline season two of HBO Max show 'White Lotus'

Adam DiMarco

F Murray Abraham, of Homeland-fame, will essay the role of Bert Di Grasso, an elderly vacationing at the eponymous luxary resort along with traveling with his son, to be played by Imperioli, and grandson Albie (DiMarco), a college graduate. Hollander, on the other hand, will play Quentin, a British expatriate.

The second season will reportedly take place in a completely different setting with a different set of characters.

Created by Mike White, who also wrote and directed the first season, The White Lotus was met with critical acclaim when it premiered last year. It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

