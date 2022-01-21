STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'A Christmas Story' sequel in the works, Peter Billingsley to reprise Ralphie role

A box office failure when it first premiered in 1983, "A Christmas Story" has become one of the most popular holiday movies in Hollywood's history.

Published: 21st January 2022 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Poster of 'A Christmas Story'.(Photo | IMDb)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros have roped in actor Peter Billingsley to star in the sequel to the holiday classic "A Christmas Story".

Titled "A Christmas Story", the film will premiere on HBO Max.

According to Deadline, actor Julie Hagerty is in talks to play the role of Ralphie Parker's mother.

The original, directed by Bob Clark, is centred on Ralphie (Billingsley), a 1940s kid who desperately wants a Red Ryder BB rifle that everyone, including the local mall Santa, tells him will shoot his eyes out.

The upcoming movie will take place in the 1970s, with the adult Ralphie bringing his family to his childhood home for Christmas.

"A Christmas Story Christmas" will be directed by Clay Kaytis from a script by Nick Schenk.

Billingsley will be producing the film along with Vince Vaughn via their Wild West Picture Show Productions banner.

Production is set to start at the end of February in Bulgaria.

