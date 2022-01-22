STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kirsten Dunst joins cast of Alex Garland's action epic movie 'Civil War'

Published: 22nd January 2022 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Kirsten Dunst

Actress Kirsten Dunst (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Kirsten Dunst is the latest addition to the cast of "Ex Machina" director Alex Garland's next film "Civil War".

Dunst stars alongside Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Cailee Spaeny in the action movie.

According to Variety, Garland has also penned the film.

Production company A24 is backing the project, which marks their third collaboration with Garland following "Ex Machina" and the upcoming movie "Men".

A24 will handle the global release of the film and produce alongside Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA and Gregory Goodman.

Dunst's last movie outing was as Rose Gordon in Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog." She has earned a SAG award nomination for her performance in the Netflix movie.

