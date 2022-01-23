Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas 'want more kids'

LOS ANGELES: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her American pop star husband Nick Jonas hope to have "at least two children".
The 39-year-old actress recently announced the arrival of their first child, via a surrogate, and the couple intends to have even more kids in the coming years, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
An insider told Us Weekly that friends of the celebrity duo are "excited" for the new parents, and the married couple are keen to have even more children in the future.
The actress, who married the pop star in 2018, recently took to Instagram to announce the birth of their new baby.
Priyanka said on the photo-sharing platform: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."
The Hollywood star has previously spoken about her ambition to have children.
Priyanka said she's "very fond of children" and that she planned to have kids within the next decade.
In 2018, she shared: "I am a very 'live in the today,' maximum 'live in the next two months' kind of person. But (in) 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it's going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully, earlier than that.
"I'm very fond of children and I want to be able to do that."
Priyanka and Nick were actually forced to spend much of 2021 apart, due to Covid travel restrictions.
The actress recently confessed that the situation was "tough" for them to deal with at the time.
LOS ANGELES: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her American pop star husband Nick Jonas hope to have "at least two children".
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
PM Modi unveils hologram statue of Netaji on his 125th birth anniversary today
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: India bowl out SA for 287
COVID-19 cases in Delhi drop below 10K
Former Punjab DGP and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's advisor booked for 'hate speech'
Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for Covid
Drop proposed amendments to IAS (Cadre) deputation rules: Vijayan to PM