STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Batgirl' cast Ivory Aquino to play first trans character in DC film 

According to Deadline, Yeoh's appearance will mark the first time a live-action film adaptation of a DC Comics title that will feature an openly trans character.

Published: 25th January 2022 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

Ivory Aquino. (Photo | IMBd)

Ivory Aquino. (Photo | IMDb

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "When We Rise"actor Ivory Aquino has been roped in to essay the role of Alysia Yeoh in upcoming DC Comic movie "Batgirl".

According to Deadline, Yeoh's appearance will mark the first time a live-action film adaptation of a DC Comics title that will feature an openly trans character.

The character, which first appeared in a 2011 issue of 'Batgirl' written by Gail Simone and penciled by Ardian Sya, is the best friend of the titular superhero aka Barbara Gordon.

The film, set at HBO Max, also features actors Leslie Grace, J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Michael Keaton and Jacob Scipio.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are directing the movie.

Aquino, a transgender in real life, is best known for her performance in the Netflix series "When They See Us" and "Tales of the City" as well as ABC's "When We Rise".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ivory Aquino Alysia Yeoh Batgirl
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp