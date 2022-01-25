STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ivory Aquino to play first trans character in DC's live-action film 'Batgirl'

Aquino will play Barbara Gordon's best friend, bartender Alysia Yeoh--the first major transgender character ever to appear in a live-action film adaptation of DC comics.

Published: 25th January 2022

Ivory Aquino

Ivory Aquino (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Ivory Aquino is all set to play the role of Alysia Yeoh, the first trans character in DC's live-action film 'Batgirl.'

As per Deadline, Aquino will star alongside previously announced cast members including Leslie Grace, J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Michael Keaton and Jacob Scipio.

The upcoming superhero film will be directed by Will Smith's 'Bad Boys for Life' helmers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah for HBO Max.

As per Deadline, 'Batgirl' is based on the DC comics created by writer Gail Simone and artist Ardian Syaf.

While specifics with regard to the film's plot are being kept under wraps, it will centre on Gotham City police commissioner Jim Gordon's (Simmons) daughter, Barbara (Grace). Aquino will play Barbara's best friend, bartender Alysia Yeoh--the first major transgender character ever to appear in a live-action film adaptation of DC comics.

Fraser is portraying the villain Firefly, as previously announced, with Keaton reprising his role as Batman from Tim Burton's 1989 film of the same name and his 1992 follow-up Batman Returns.

Details with regard to the role Scipio is playing haven't been provided. Kristin Burr is producing the film scripted by Christina Hodson.

