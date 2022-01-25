STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Josh Duhamel roped in as new male lead in 'The Mighty Ducks'

Duhamel will play the role of Gavin Cole, a former NHL player-turned-coach who is described as inspirational, charming and hardcore as he is big on the hockey metaphor that applies to life.

Published: 25th January 2022

WASHINGTON: Actor Josh Duhamel is set to play the new male lead in Disney plus' 'The Mighty Ducks' TV sequel series.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the actor has filled the void created by the departure of Emilio Estevez and will play a new character in the second season of the series.

Duhamel will play the role of Gavin Cole, a former NHL player-turned-coach who is described as inspirational, charming and hardcore as he is big on the hockey metaphor that applies to life. He runs the super-intense summer hockey institute where the Mighty Ducks land for season two.

The actor joins a cast that includes season one star Lauren Graham and Brady Noon.

For the uninformed, Disney's ABC Signature scrapped the contract of Estevez, the former face of the 'Mighty Ducks' franchise after the reps for the actor declined the studio ordered all actors and those in Zone A on the series to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Cathy Yuspa and Josh Goldsmith return as showrunners for season two and co-created the series alongside the film's Steven Brill.

James Griffiths and Michael Spiller exec produce, with the former having directed multiple episodes. Graham executively produces alongside George Heller and Brad Petrigala of Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jordan Kerner will also executively produce.

Spiller and Griffiths will not return for season two, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

