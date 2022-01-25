'Murder Mystery 2' adds Jodie Turner-Smith, Mark Strong and Melanie Laurent

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actors Jodie Turner-Smith, Mark Strong and Melanie Laurent will feature alongside Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in the sequel to hit Netflix movie "Murder Mystery".

The three actors join the film's cast along with Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo and Zurin Villanueva, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In "Murder Mystery 2", Sandler and Aniston will return as husband and wife duo of Nick Spitz and Audrey Spitz from the 2019 film, which was directed by Kyle Newacheck.

The streaming service has roped in Jeremy Garelick, best known for writing "The Hangover" and Aniston's "The Break-Up", to direct the sequel from a script by James Vanderbilt.

Adeel Akhtar and John Kani are also set to return as their characters from the original film.

The new movie will be shot in Paris and the Caribbean.

"Murder Mystery", which premiered on Netflix in June 2019, featured Sandler and Aniston as a couple who are caught up in a murder investigation on a billionaire's yacht.

Despite lukewarm reviews, the movie was watched by over 30 million subscribers within the first three days of its premiere, the streamer had said.