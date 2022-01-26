STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Disney responds to Peter Dinklage's criticism of 'Snow White' remake

Disney said it was going to "avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film".

Published: 26th January 2022 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Peter Dinklage

Actor Peter Dinklage. (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Entertainment company Disney has responded to criticism of its forthcoming live action adaptation of 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' made by 'Game of Thrones' star Peter Dinklage.

Dinklage said the remake of the 1937 animated film, based on a story from the Brothers Grimm, was "backward", reports bbc.com.

Disney said it was going to "avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film".

Dinklage had said Disney should have reassessed the project.

"I was a little taken aback by [the fact] they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White," he told podcaster Marc Maron.

"But you're still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs".

Dinklage has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia.

ALSO READ | Peter Dinklage: People should 'move on' from 'Game of Thrones' finale

"You're progressive in one way but you're still making that backward story of seven dwarves living in the cave," he continued.

"They were so proud of that, and all love and respect to the actress and the people who thought they were doing the right thing but I'm just like, 'What are you doing?'"

In a statement, Disney said the live action remake will be an updated version of the original 1937 film.

"We are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community," it said in a statement.

"We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period."

Oscar-nominated producer Marc Platt, who also worked on Disney's live-action rendition of 'The Little Mermaid', is set to produce the film.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Disney Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Peter Dinklage Criticism
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp