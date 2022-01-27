STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

New Line hires Jeremy Slater to write 'Mortal Kombat 2' 

Jeremy Slater, recently worked on Disney Plus' upcoming series "Moon Knight", to write "Mortal Kombat 2".

Published: 27th January 2022 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat (Photo | HBO Max)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood studio New Line has started working on a sequel to its recent hit movie "Mortal Kombat".

The studio has hired Jeremy Slater, who most recently worked on Disney Plus' upcoming series "Moon Knight", to write "Mortal Kombat 2", reported Deadline.

"Beyond excited to be joining this team! We're building something bigger and better and bloodier that's going to blow people's minds," Slater tweeted.

His recent scripting credits include the Netflix film "Uprising" with Travis Knight directing. He is currently adapting Stephen King's "The Tommyknockers" for Universal and James Wan.

Slater also developed "The Umbrella Academy" for Netflix and was creator and co-showrunner of "The Exorcist" on Fox.

"Mortal Kombat", which was released theatrically by Warner Bros in 2021, was based on the video game phenomenon created by Ed Boon and John Tobias.

It featured an ensemble cast of Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Joe Taslim, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Tadanobu Asano and Chin Han.

The film was directed by Simon McQuoid, who produced with Todd Garner, E. Bennett Walsh and Wan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jeremy Slater Disney Plus New Line Hollywood Mortal Kombat
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp