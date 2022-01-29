STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Barry Manilow quashes rumours of removing his music from Spotify

Rumours of the artist pulling his music off from Spotify started after actor Debra Messing mistakenly tagged Manilow instead of Neil Young in her tweet.

Barry Manilow.(Photo | Twitter, @barrymanilow)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Grammy winner Barry Manilow has quashed down rumours of him removing his music from Spotify, following what fellow iconic musician Neil Young did earlier this week.

"I recently heard a rumour about me and Spotify. I don't know where it started, but it didn't start with me or anyone who represents me," the singer tweeted on Friday.

Rumours of the 'Mandy' artist pulling his music off from Spotify started doing the rounds on the internet after actor Debra Messing mistakenly tagged Manilow instead of Neil Young in her tweet thanking the artist for protesting Spotify's handling of misinformation coming from Joe Rogan's podcast, 'The Joe Rogan Experience.'

Young moved to Amazon Music on Wednesday after his music was taken down from Spotify in protest of Rogan, with the artist saying that he "could not continue to support Spotify's life-threatening misinformation to the music-loving public."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the podcast host has recently faced pushback from listeners and medical professionals over a late December episode that featured a known vaccine sceptic who shared a baseless theory that people have been "hypnotized" to believe facts about COVID-19 and compared the current pandemic policies to Nazi Germany.

"We regret Neil's decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon," a Spotify spokesperson said Wednesday about Young's departure from the platform. 

