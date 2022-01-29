STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jason Momoa joining Vin Diesel in 'Fast and Furious 10'

The search for a new star began after Dwayne Johnson refused to return to the franchise, despite Diesel's plea for him to come back after skipping F9.

Published: 29th January 2022 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

jason Momoa

Jason Momoa (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Universal Pictures never fail to impress their fans! This time they are adding 'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa to play a key role in the upcoming part of Vin Diesel lead 'Fast and Furious' film series.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Momoa is in final negotiations to join the cast of what is being called 'Fast and Furious 10' as a working title.

Reports suggest the plot details are being muffled and the 'Aquaman' actor could be one of the film's villains.

Justin Lin, who returned to the franchise with 2021's 'F9: The Fast Saga,' is back to don the director's hat. Longtime stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges and Sung Kang are also returning for the 10th installment.

Charlize Theron, who first appeared in the eighth film, 'The Fate of the Furious,' and returned for F9, is also expected to be back.

Diesel and Lin are producing the 10th installment.

The search for a new star began after Dwayne Johnson refused to return to the franchise, despite Diesel's plea for him to come back after skipping F9.

However, because the script is still a work in progress, it is unclear whether Momoa's part is protagonist or antagonistic in nature, or perhaps even both.

It is unclear who else would return for Fast 10 which shoots this spring. Universal currently has the movie set for a May 19, 2023, release.

