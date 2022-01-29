STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Neil Young moves to Amazon Music after Spotify exit

Young removed his music catalogue from Spotify citing its distribution partnership with Joe Rogan--who is spreading false information regarding COVID-19 and vaccines through his podcast.

Published: 29th January 2022

Neil Young

Neil Young poses for a portrait at Lost Planet Editorial in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sept. 9, 2019. (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP, File)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: After pulling his catalogue from Spotify, Grammy winner Neil Young reached out to Amazon Music on Thursday to make sure his fans had access to his music.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Young's fans will now be able to get a free four-month subscription to Amazon Music using a link created specifically for the Canadian-American singer. The offer will be available for a week, beginning on Friday.

"Amazon has been leading the pack in bringing Hi-Res audio to the masses, and it's a great place to enjoy my entire catalog in the highest quality available," the artist said on Friday.

The Amazon promo comes two days after the 76-year-old musician removed his music catalogue from Spotify citing the streaming service's distribution partnership with Joe Rogan--who is spreading false information regarding COVID-19 and vaccines through his podcast 'The Joe Rogan Experience.'

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Young's team reached out to Amazon Music on Thursday to see if there was a way to ensure the artist's fans could continue to have access to his music, and by Friday, the promotional offer was unveiled.

Young was not paid to promote Amazon Music-- the rival streaming platform of Spotify.

