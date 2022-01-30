STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Grant Gustin to return as 'The Flash' for ninth season

Published: 30th January 2022 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

'The Flash' star Grant Gustin

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Superhero television show "The Flash" is headed to a ninth season, with series star Grant Gustin in final negotiations to come back as the titular character.

Sources told Deadline that Gustin will stay on the CW flagship DC series for another year.

A multi-year offer was on the table for the hit show, which comes from Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros Television.

The new contract comes with a significant raise for the actor whose salary is believed to be over USD 200,000 an episode.

Gustin, who has been playing the lead role since 2014, is also expected to be closely involved with 15 episodes in the next season.

"The Flash" is set to become the longest-running Arrowverse series on the network, surpassing anchor "Arrow", which ended its run after eight seasons.

It could also mark the final season for "The Flash".

The show is based on the incarnation of Barry Allen into the DC Comics character called The Flash, a costumed superhero crime-fighter with the power to move at superhuman speeds.

The eighth season of "The Flash" will premiere on The CW on March 9.

