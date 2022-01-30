'Hocus Pocus 2' to release on Disney plus this Halloween

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Producer Adam Shankman has finally unveiled the release date of Disney's highly-anticipated film 'Hocus Pocus 2'.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shankman took announced that the sequel to Kenny Ortega's 1993 Disney classic will debut on Disney plus this Halloween.

"SISTAAAAAHHHHSSS! Aaaaand that's a WRAP!!! #hocuspocus2 Congratulations to the amazing team @bettemidler @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy @567and8 @mrsleshem and the WHOOOOLLLEEEE cast and crew!!! Coming to you #halloween #2022 on @disneyplus," Shankman wrote.

In the original Hocus Pocus, a curious youngster named Max (Omri Katz) moved to Salem, where he struggled to fit in before awakening the Sanderson Sisters, a trio of diabolical witches (played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy) that were executed in the 17th century.

As per Deadline, the sequel follows three young women who accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern-day Salem. They must then figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world.

Midler, Parker and Najimy will reprise their roles, with Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Doug Jones, Juju Brenner, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson and Nina Kitchen in the sequel.

Hocus Pocus 2 is directed by Anne Fletcher, written by Jen D'Angelo, and produced by Walt Disney Pictures.