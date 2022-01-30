Warner Bros. Pictures, HBO Max bag rights to Dakota Johnson's 'Am I OK?'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max have bought the rights to Dakota Johnson's 'Am I OK?,' a romantic comedy that premiered this week to positive reviews at the virtual Sundance Film Festival.

As per Variety, the film starring Dakota as a woman grappling with her sexuality will premiere on HBO Max at a yet-to-be-determined date.

'Am I OK?' follows 32-year-old Lucy (Dakota), who lives in Los Angeles and figures out later in life that the reason her dates with the opposite gender never end with anything more than a handshake is that she is not attracted to men. With the help of her life-long friend Jane (Sonoya Mizuno), Lucy attempts to navigate coming out in her 30s.

As per Variety, the storyline is loosely based on screenwriter Lauren Pomerantz's own life.

Apart from Dakota and Mizuno, the cast also includes Jermaine Fowler, Kiersey Clemons, Molly Gordon and Sean Hayes.

Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne co-directed 'Am I OK?,' which was written by Pomerantz and produced by Picturestart, Gloria Sanchez Productions and Dakota's TeaTime Pictures.

Dakota, Notaro, Allyene and Pomerantz produced 'Am I OK?' along with Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, Erik Feig, Lucy Kitada and Ro Donnelly. Executive producers were Alex Brown, Royce Reeves Darby and Shayne Fiske.

UTA Independent Film Group brokered the deal for 'Am I OK?.'

For the unversed, Dakota's Sundance rom-com 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' was also picked by Apple TV Plus at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.