BTS member Jimin tests COVID-19 positive, undergoes acute appendicitis surgery

BTS are currently on an "extended period of rest" after performing at four in-person concerts in Los Angeles late last year.

Published: 31st January 2022 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Jimin, Park Ji-min

BTS member Jimin (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jimin, one of the BTS members, has been diagnosed with COVID-19, BigHit Music, the management agency of the South Korean music sensation said Monday.

In a statement that was shared on the fan community forum Weverse, BigHit Music further said that Jimin also successfully underwent emergency surgery for acute appendicitis.

"Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited a hospital emergency room for thorough examination, and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis, and was tested positive for COVID-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31," the agency said in the statement.

According to the medical staff, the surgery was successful and Jimin (26) is currently recuperating after his procedure.

The singer-dancer, whose full name is Park Ji-min, will receive a few days of in-patient treatment for COVID-19 in conjunction with postoperative care, BigHit Music said.

"He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery, and had no contact with the other members during the infectious stage," they added.

In December 2021, fellow BTS members Suga, group leader RM, and Jin also tested positive for the virus. The trio recovered from COVID-19 earlier this month.

BTS are currently on an "extended period of rest" after performing at four in-person concerts in Los Angeles late last year.

