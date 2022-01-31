STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Halle Berry-starrer 'Moonfall' to release in India on Feb 11

The Halle Berry- starrer follows the story of former NASA astronaut Jo Fowler, who can prove to be earth's last chance when the moon is on a deadly collision course with the planet

Published: 31st January 2022 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Science fiction film 'Moonfall'(Photo | Twitter)

Science fiction film 'Moonfall'(Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Director Roland Emmerich upcoming science-fiction film 'Moonfall' is all set to hit the Indian screens on February 11.

The Halle Berry- starrer follows the story of former NASA astronaut Jo Fowler, who can prove to be earth's last chance when the moon is on a deadly collision course with the planet. With the apocalypse approaching and no support from the authorities, she only has a former colleague and a conspiracy theorist to fall back on. What happens next forms the crux of the thrilling film.

Talking about bringing the epic Sci-Fi saga to Indian screens, Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures, says: "May it be Godzilla or 2012, Roland Emmerich is known for his larger than life blockbusters, and PVR is elated to be bringing his upcoming release to India. Moonfall is a grand entertainer filled with awe inspiring imagery".

He further adds: "Rolland Emmerich's films have been huge successes in India, and Halle Berry has a huge fan base here too, audiences have a lot to be excited about this February." Apart from Berry, the film also features 'The Conjuring' star Patrick Wilson and Micheal PeAa among others. It will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages as well.

PVR Pictures and MVP Entertainment released 'Moonfall', directed by Roland Emmerich, starring Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Charlie Plummer, Michael PeAa, and Donald Sutherland, released on February 11, 2022.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Roland Emmerich Science fiction Moonfall NASA PVR Pictures
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp