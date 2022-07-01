STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elizabeth Olsen has not seen 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', here's why 

As for Olsen's future in the MCU, she remains in the dark. Scarlet Witch's fate was left unknown at the end of 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'.

Elizabeth Oslen from the 'Wanda Vision' series ( Photo | twitter/@WandaVision)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood actor Elizabeth Olsen, who was last seen as Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch in Marvel's 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', revealed that she has still not seen the film.

As per Variety, during her recent appearance on 'The Tonight Show,' Olson said that a cold prevented her from watching the movie at its premiere, and then later she refused to watch the watermarked screener Disney sent her as a backup because it was just too "distracting."

"I'm not one of those [actors who don't watch her own movies]. I'm one of those people who like to study something so I can figure out how to make it better. But I had a cold when we had the premiere and I didn't want to sit through it. And so, I asked them to send a copy so I could watch it, and it had my name on it and it had the time that I was watching it, and I didn't want to watch it like that," Olsen said.

She added, "My name was on it and the exact time and date. It's just distracting."

The show's host Jimmy Fallon explained that Marvel screeners have watermarks on them "in case you sell it illegally,' to which Olsen responded, "How do you even do that? Who do you even send it to? How do you even record it on a computer?"

According to Variety, the character's Disney Plus series, 'WandaVision', is getting an Agatha Harkness spinoff, while rumours continue to swirl about some kind of Scarlet Witch standalone project.

Comments

