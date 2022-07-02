STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Kate Winslet’s look as Na’vi warrior Ronal from Avatar: The Way of Water out

Kate, who previously collaborated with Cameron in Titanic, will be seen as Na’vi warrior Ronal in the second installment of Cameron’s Avatar franchise, following the 2009 film.

Published: 02nd July 2022 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

A screengrab from the teaser of the movie 'Avatar: The Way of Water'. (Photo | Youtube)

A screengrab from the teaser of the movie 'Avatar: The Way of Water'. (Photo | Youtube)

By Express News Service

The first look images of English actor Kate Winslet’s character from the upcoming film, 'Avatar: The Way of Water', are out now. The images were released by British publication Empire Magazine exclusively worldwide. Kate, who previously collaborated with Cameron in Titanic, will be seen as Na’vi warrior Ronal in the second instalment of Cameron’s Avatar franchise, following the 2009 film.

Avatar is set in the mid- 22nd century of Pandora, a habitable moon in the Alpha Centauri star system, which is colonised by humans to mine valuable minerals. In the upcoming film, Avatar: The Way of Water will explore the oceans of Pandora that will also feature new clans, creatures and adventures.

Speaking to Empire Magazine, Kate said about her character, “She is a strong warrior. Even in the face of grave danger, and with an unborn baby on board, she still fights for what she holds most dear. Her family and their home.” In the sequel, Kate’s Ronal leads the Metkayina tribe, who live in Pandora’s oceans.

According to reports, Winslet learned how to hold her breath underwater, which also resulted in her breaking Tom Cruise’s record of holding his breath underwater for six minutes for Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. For the Avatar sequel, Kate held her breath for seven minutes and 14 seconds. The film is set to hit the theatres on December 16.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Avatar: The Way of Water Kate Winslet Na’vi warrior
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp