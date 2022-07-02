STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Masaba Masaba Season 2 sets to stream on Netflix on July 29

Directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Viniyard Films, season 2 also stars Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore and Armaan Khera.

Published: 02nd July 2022 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the first season of 'Masaba Masaba'.

A still from the first season of 'Masaba Masaba'. (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta are returning with the second season of Masaba Masaba. Set to stream on Netflix from July 29, the new season will see Masaba and Neena chart new highs and lows. Tackling new paths in their careers, new (and old) love interests, grief, emotions and competition —the mother-daughter duo are gearing up for a memorable ride.

Directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Viniyard Films, season 2 also stars Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore and Armaan Khera. Ashvini Yardi of Viniyard Films said, “I had a vision—and I was sure I needed to find the right people to bring it to life. We were lucky to find a backer like Netflix.”

