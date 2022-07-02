Russo Brothers’ next 'The Electric State' to star Millie Bobby Brown

By Express News Service

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who is awaiting the release of The Gray Man, will next helm a film titled 'The Electric State' starring Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown in the lead. Along with the brothers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have penned the script that’s produced by Chris Castaldi, Patrick Newall and AGBO’s Mike Larocca.

It’s rumoured that Chris Pratt has also been approached for a role in the film and he is yet to sign the dotted lines. Based on an adaptation of the illustrated novel by Simon Stålenhag, The Electric State is set in a retro-futuristic past, where an orphaned teenager (Brown) traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother. The film has been bought by Netflix and it will skip theatrical release to stream on the OTT platform.

Meanwhile, The Russo brothers’ The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Dhanush, will be out on July 15. On the other hand, Brown will next be seen in Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2 this Friday. The young actor also starred in the Netflix action-adventure film Damsel and Enola Holmes 2.