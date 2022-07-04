STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Amber Heard's attorney urges court to toss out defamation trial verdict

Heard's legal team also argues that the jurors' $10.35 million award against the actress is "inconsistent and irreconcilable" with the jury's conclusion that both her and Depp had defamed one another.

Published: 04th July 2022 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard(Photo | AP)

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard(Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Amber Heard wants the verdict of the defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp to be tossed out. The 'Aquaman' actress's attorney filed a motion requesting that including the $10.35 million in damages awarded to Depp by the jury, reports Variety.

In addition to Heard's attorneys arguing that the verdict is not supported by evidence, the 43-page document submitted to the Fairfax County Circuit Court also calls "to investigate improper juror service", 'Variety' adds.

It claimed that public information indicates that a juror who served during the trial was born in 1970, despite court officials listing the person's birth year as 1945.

Heard's lawyers wrote, "This discrepancy raises the question whether Juror 15 actually received a summons for jury duty and was properly vetted by the court to serve on the jury."

Variety notes that Heard's legal team also argues that the jurors' $10.35 million award against the actress is "inconsistent and irreconcilable" with the jury's conclusion that both her and Depp had defamed one another.

In addition to Depp's $10 million in compensatory damages, plus $350,000 in punitive damages, the jury also awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages for her counterclaim.

Heard's attorneys further wrote in the filing that "Mr. Depp presented no evidence that Ms. Heard did not believe she was abused. Therefore, Mr. Depp did not meet the legal requirements for actual malice, and the verdict should be set aside."

Depp's lead attorney, Ben Chew, commented on the motion to toss the verdict, dismissing it as "what we expected, just longer, no more substantive" in a statement to 'Courthouse News'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amber Heard Johnny Depp Defamation
India Matters
Akasa Air crew wearing Vanilla Moon sneakers and Rajesh Pratap Singh-designed uniform. (Photo | Akasa Air Instagram)
Akasa Air crew uniform out; fabric made from pet bottle plastic found in marine waste
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Fishing expedition by the police to implicate Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
Leena Manimekalai and the poster of 'Kaali'. (Photos | Twitter)
Director Leena Manimekalai courts controversy for film poster showing Goddess Kaali smoking
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
If rupee was a man, right now he’s somewhat footloose and fancy-free

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp