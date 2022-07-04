STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rachel Nichols to star in 'Dark Night of the Soul'

Actor Rachel Nichols of Continuum and G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra fame is all set to act in the upcoming thriller-drama Dark Night of the Soul.

Rachel Nichols (Photo | Insta @Rachel Nichols)

By Express News Service

Confirming the same, director SJ Creazzo took to his Twitter handle and said, "Proud to be working with Rachel Nichols on Dark Night of the Soul!"

This feature from Creazzo will revolve around a brilliant scientist who gets trapped in her car after a car crash. She is isolated and struggling to survive. Her survival is essential because she holds the key to curing a pandemic ravaging the world.

SJ Creazzo will serve as writer and director of the feature, with production company Dreamality Entertainment backing the project. The shoot will commence in the fall in upstate New York.

Nichols will next be seen in The Last Will and Testament of Charles Abernathy, a horror movie alongside Peyton List. The recent feature in Skipping Stones Dreamality’’s thriller, starring Top Gun and Total Recall actor Michael Ironside. 

