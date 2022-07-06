James Cameron might not direct final Avatar sequels

Director James Cameron has expressed his desire to pass the director’s responsibility to another person for the fourth and fifth Avatar sequels. The first part of the high-concept sci-fi was released back in 2009 and was declared an industry hit.
Post the success of the film, Cameron planned an epic new four-film sequel set on Pandora. The second part, Avatar: The Way Of Water is set to release later this year, after a long wait of over a decade. It will be followed by Avatar 3 which was shot back to back with the upcoming film. Avatar 4 and 5 will also hit production soon.