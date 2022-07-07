'Captain America' star Chris Evans in talks for Pain Hustlers

By Express News Service

Actor Chris Evans is in final talks for the upcoming film Pain Hustlers starring Emily Blunt.

According to a report by Deadline, the streaming giant Netflix has bagged the film’s global rights for $50 million during the French Riviera Film Fest.

However, the streaming platform is yet to make an official announcement regarding Evan’s collaboration in the film. Pain Hustlers is written by Wells Tower and directed by David Yates. The report notes that the film revolves around Liza Drake (played by Emily Blunt), a high-school drop-out dreaming of a better life for her and her young daughter.

She gets a job with a failing pharmaceutical startup in a yellowing strip mall in Central Florida. Her charm, guts and drive catapult the company and her into the high life, where she soon finds herself at the centre of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences.

The film is expected to go on floors in late August. The genre is said to be similar to those of The Big Short, American Hustle and The Wolf of Wall Street. Pain Hustlers is produced by Lawrence Grey under the Grey Matter Productions banner. Meanwhile, Evans is reuniting with the Russo Brothers after The Avengers, Captain America as well as Netflix’s The Gray Man. Evan recently wrapped up production for Ghosted, directed by Dexter Fletcher.

