Alia Bhatt wraps up 'Heart of Stone', says 'Thank you' to co-star Gal Gadot

Published: 09th July 2022 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Alia Bhatt on the sets of her debut Hollywood film 'Heart of Stone'. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt announced the wrap of her debut Hollywood film, 'Heart of Stone', and shared a few pictures from the set on her social media. The actor co-stars with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in Tom Harper's upcoming spy thriller that will stream on Netflix.

On Friday, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star took to her Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures with her co-actor Gal and other crew members and also revealed her look from the film.

Alia Bhatt and Gal Gadot. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)

In the first picture, Alia was seen hugging Gal Gadot in an adorable selfie. The following image showed a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot. Alia was seen changing into her action avatar, wearing a green bodysuit and her hair was tied in a half ponytail.

She captioned the post and wrote, "Heart of Stone - you have my wholeeeeeee heart. Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot .. my director Tom Harper ... @jamiedornan missed you today .. and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can't wait for you all to see the film!!!!! But for now ..I'm coming home babyyyyyy."

Gal Gadot who shared the photo on her Instagram story too showered love on the younger actress.

Alia was seen posing with more of her crew members. The last and fourth picture showed a chair with the words 'Heart of Stone' written on it. Sharing the pictures, the 'Raazi' actor penned a touching note as she expressed gratitude to the entire team for the experience.

Alia on the sets. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt is preparing for the release of her debut production 'Darlings'. The dark comedy, co-starring Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah, will also debut on Netflix, on August 5. She will then appear in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', her first endeavour with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

(With online desk inputs)

