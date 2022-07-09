STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Kirsten Dunst marries Jesse Plemons after dating for 6 years

As per media reports, it was in 2017 that Kirsten publicly revealed her engagement ring for the first time at the Palm Springs Film Festival, confirming their plans to walk down the aisle one day.

Published: 09th July 2022 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actors Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons (Photo | Kirsten Dunst Instagram)

Hollywood actors Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons (Photo | Kirsten Dunst Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood actor Kirsten Dunst of 'Spider-Man' fame and Jesse Plemons have tied the knot after dating for about six years and welcoming two kids together.

According to media reports, the confirmation of their marriage was given by Kirsten's representative to Page Six. "I can just confirm they got married. No other details will be given," they said. A source told the outlet that the couple got married in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, last weekend.

The wedding has been a long time coming for the pair, who got engaged more than five years ago and now have two kids together. They welcomed their first child, a son named Ennis Howard Plemons, in 2018.

Last September, Kirsten announced they had welcomed their second little one to the world and introduced their son James Robert during an interview with a news outlet.

Jesse and Kirsten originally met on the set of Fargo in 2015 and debuted their off-screen romance the next year. "I loved Kirsten's work for a long time, and I was really excited once I'd met her. And she's a great person, and we're both actors that just...have fun with the material," Jesse said on a panel in 2015.

As per media reports, it was in 2017 that Kirsten publicly revealed her engagement ring for the first time at the Palm Springs Film Festival, confirming their plans to walk down the aisle one day. However, she revealed last year that her pregnancies were part of the reason she and Jesse postponed their wedding plans. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kirsten Dunst Jesse Plemons marriage
India Matters
image used for representational purpose only. . (Photo | PTI)
Hopes of finding survivors in Amarnath flash floods fading
(Representational Photo | PTI)
BA.2.38 has not led to any increase in hospitalisation, disease severity: Insacog bulletin
image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Rain: Telangana declares holidays for educational institutions for 3 days
Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)
Amid Congress split rumours, notification for Goa Assembly Dy Speaker poll withdrawn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp