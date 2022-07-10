STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vernon Winfrey, Oprah Winfrey's father, passes away at the age of 89

Vernon Winfrey,  a well-known barber in his community, was born in 1933 and served on the Metro Nashville Council for 16 years.

Published: 10th July 2022 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Vernon_Winfrey

Vernon Winfrey, father of Oprah Winfrey, sits in one of the chairs in his barber shop in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1987. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Vernon Winfrey, Oprah's father and a former Metro Nashville Council member, died Friday after a brief illness at the age of 89.

Oprah Winfrey confirmed her father's death in an Instagram statement, sharing a recent video of Vernon Winfrey at an Independence Day backyard barbecue at his own home. Vernon was honoured alongside his friends and family by gospel singer Wintley Phipps, who performed a song for him.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted the video with a brief caption, which read," Vernon Winfrey 1933-2022, Less than a week ago we honored my father in his own backyard. My friend and gospel singer Wintley Phipps saluted him with song. He FELT the love and reveled in it until he could no longer speak. Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside, I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath. We could feel Peace enter the room at his passing. That Peace still abides. All is well. Thank you for your prayers and good thoughts".

Vernon Winfrey was born in 1933 and served on the Metro Nashville Council for 16 years. He was also a well-known barber in his community, having run a barbershop in East Nashville for over 50 years.

Vernita Lee, Oprah Winfrey's mother, died in 2018 at the age of 83. Lee Winfrey and Vernon Winfrey never married. 

