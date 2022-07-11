STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Florence Pugh's 'revealing' gown draws flak, actor slams netizens for trolling

While many fans praised her look as the perfect 'Barbie' movie audition, there's a section of social media users who criticised her for flashing her breasts, more specifically, her nipples.

Published: 11th July 2022 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Florence Pugh

Actor Florence Pugh (Photo | Instagram/@florencepugh)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Florence Pugh, who recently found herself at the receiving end of trolls after she stepped out in a see-through dress, has an important message for all.

On Friday, Florence attended the Valentino show in Rome in a hot pink gown.

While many fans praised her look as the perfect 'Barbie' movie audition, there's a section of social media users who criticised her for flashing her breasts, more specifically, her nipples, E! News reported.

Reacting to the flak, Florence took to Instagram and slammed the trollers.

"Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn't be a commentary on it," she began her lengthy message on July 10, along with photos of the controversial look.

"What's been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman's body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see," she continued, noting that many of her critics include their "job titles and work emails" on their accounts.

"It isn't the first time and certainly won't be the last time a woman will hear what's wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what's worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be," Florence added.

The Little Women star said she has long "come to terms with the intricacies of" her body and has learned to be happy with the "flaws" others point out.

"So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my 'tiny t--s', or how I should be embarrassed by being so 'flat chested,' she said.

"I've lived in my body for a long time. I'm fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it," she emphasised.

Florence said that she is "grateful that I grew up in a household with very strong, powerful, curvy women."

"We were raised to find power in the creases of our body. To be loud about being comfortable. It has always been my mission in this industry to say 'fuck it and fuck that' whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what's hot or sexually attractive.I wore that dress because I know," she expressed.

Florence also urged everyone to respect each other and embace each other bodies instead of passing negative remarks.

"If being loudly abusive towards women publicly in 2022 is so easy for you, then the answer is that it is you who doesn't know.Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise," she concluded.

