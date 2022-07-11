STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Russo Brothers with actor Dhanush to visit India for 'The Gray Man' premiere

Dhanush, whose character in "The Gray Man" is described as a "lethal force", also talked about the experience of working on the much anticipated action thriller.

Published: 11th July 2022 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Dhanush in Director duo Joe and Anthony Russo's film 'The Gray Man'

Actor Dhanush in Director duo Joe and Anthony Russo's film 'The Gray Man' (Photo | Netflix)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Director duo Joe and Anthony Russo will be in India for the premiere of their upcoming Netflix film "The Gray Man", the streamer said Monday.

The filmmakers, known for Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame", will join superstar Dhanush at the event to be held here.

The Russo Brothers shared the news with their Indian fans in a video message posted by Netflix India on its official Twitter page.

"Hey everyone! I am Joe Russo and I am Anthony Russo and we're so excited to be coming to India to see our dear friend Dhanush for our new movie 'The Gray Man'. Get ready India, see you soon," the directors said in the clip.

Dhanush, whose character in "The Gray Man" is described as a "lethal force", also talked about the experience of working on the much anticipated action thriller.

"It was incredible. This movie is a roller coaster, it has everything, action, drama, pace and a big chase. I am very grateful that I got to do a modest role in this movie full of incredible people," the National Award winner said in the video.

According to Netflix, fans can win tickets to the India premiere of "The Gray Man" by participating in a contest, from July 12 onwards.

The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six, who is plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy, played by Billy Bob Thornton.

"...Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He'll need it," read the film's official synopsis.

Based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, "The Gray Man" also stars Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Alfre Woodard, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor, and Scott Haze.

The film will start streaming on Netflix on July 22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Gray Man Russo Brothers Joe Russo Anthony Russo Marvel Netflix Dhanush Ryan Gosling
India Matters
AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves Vanagaram after being elected as General secretary at the GC meet held in Chennai, on July 11, 2022. (Photo | Expess Photo Service)
AIADMK appoints Palaniswami as interim general secretary, expels Panneerselvam from all posts
The dilemmas before Uddhav Thackeray are many. (File Photo | PTI)
Rabble to rubble: Uddhav Thackeray and the difficulty of being good
Businessman Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison by Supreme Court in contempt case 
Oldest Sanskrit stone inscription in South India is from Telangana's Phanigiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp