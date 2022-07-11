Russo Brothers with actor Dhanush to visit India for 'The Gray Man' premiere

By PTI

MUMBAI: Director duo Joe and Anthony Russo will be in India for the premiere of their upcoming Netflix film "The Gray Man", the streamer said Monday.

The filmmakers, known for Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame", will join superstar Dhanush at the event to be held here.

The Russo Brothers shared the news with their Indian fans in a video message posted by Netflix India on its official Twitter page.

"Hey everyone! I am Joe Russo and I am Anthony Russo and we're so excited to be coming to India to see our dear friend Dhanush for our new movie 'The Gray Man'. Get ready India, see you soon," the directors said in the clip.

Dhanush, whose character in "The Gray Man" is described as a "lethal force", also talked about the experience of working on the much anticipated action thriller.

"It was incredible. This movie is a roller coaster, it has everything, action, drama, pace and a big chase. I am very grateful that I got to do a modest role in this movie full of incredible people," the National Award winner said in the video.

Some great news from the cast of #TheGrayMan!

The @Russo_Brothers are coming to India to give you a taste of the film, along with @dhanushkraja. Buckle up and stay tuned @AGBOfilms pic.twitter.com/4kJ5ZbqtIj — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 11, 2022

According to Netflix, fans can win tickets to the India premiere of "The Gray Man" by participating in a contest, from July 12 onwards.

The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six, who is plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy, played by Billy Bob Thornton.

"...Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He'll need it," read the film's official synopsis.

Based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, "The Gray Man" also stars Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Alfre Woodard, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor, and Scott Haze.

The film will start streaming on Netflix on July 22.