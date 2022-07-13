Maya Rudolph’s 'Loot' renewed for season 2

By Express News Service

Apple TV + has announced the renewal of its comedy series Loot for the second season. Featuring Maya Rudolph, the series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Loot is created, written and executive produced by Yang and Hubbard. According to the streaming platform, the synopsis reads, “Billionaire Molly Novak (Rudolph) has a dream life, complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion and a Giga yacht — anything her heart desires.

But when her husband of 20 years betrays her, she spirals publicly, becoming fuel for tabloid fodder. She’s reaching rock bottom when she learns, to her surprise, that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez), who pleads with Molly to stop generating bad press.

With her devoted assistant Nicholas (Kim Booster) by her side, and with the help of Sofia and the team — including mild-mannered accountant Arthur (Faxon) and her optimistic, pop-culture-loving cousin Howard (Funches) — Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Giving back to others might be what she needs to get back to herself.”

Apple TV + has announced the renewal of its comedy series Loot for the second season. Featuring Maya Rudolph, the series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Loot is created, written and executive produced by Yang and Hubbard. According to the streaming platform, the synopsis reads, “Billionaire Molly Novak (Rudolph) has a dream life, complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion and a Giga yacht — anything her heart desires. But when her husband of 20 years betrays her, she spirals publicly, becoming fuel for tabloid fodder. She’s reaching rock bottom when she learns, to her surprise, that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez), who pleads with Molly to stop generating bad press. With her devoted assistant Nicholas (Kim Booster) by her side, and with the help of Sofia and the team — including mild-mannered accountant Arthur (Faxon) and her optimistic, pop-culture-loving cousin Howard (Funches) — Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Giving back to others might be what she needs to get back to herself.”