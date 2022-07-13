STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Maya Rudolph’s 'Loot' renewed for season 2

Loot is created, written and executive produced by Yang and Hubbard.

Published: 13th July 2022 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Maya Rudolph

Hollywood actress Maya Rudolph (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Apple TV + has announced the renewal of its comedy series Loot for the second season. Featuring Maya Rudolph, the series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Loot is created, written and executive produced by Yang and Hubbard. According to the streaming platform, the synopsis reads, “Billionaire Molly Novak (Rudolph) has a dream life, complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion and a Giga yacht — anything her heart desires.

But when her husband of 20 years betrays her, she spirals publicly, becoming fuel for tabloid fodder. She’s reaching rock bottom when she learns, to her surprise, that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez), who pleads with Molly to stop generating bad press.

With her devoted assistant Nicholas (Kim Booster) by her side, and with the help of Sofia and the team — including mild-mannered accountant Arthur (Faxon) and her optimistic, pop-culture-loving cousin Howard (Funches) — Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Giving back to others might be what she needs to get back to herself.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maya Rudolph Loot Kim Booster
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words like 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala: Man from UAE develops symptoms of Monkeypox, likely to be country's first case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
After 145 days, India records over 20,000 covid cases and 38 deaths in 24 hours
Police stand guard during the hearing of the Gyanvapi case, outside the Varanasi District Court. (File Photo | PTI)
Gyanvapi case: Plaintiffs don’t seek possession of mosque property, contends lawyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp