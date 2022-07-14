STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

After Patricia Allison, Tanya Reynolds also exits 'Sex Education' ahead for Season 4 

Reynolds, who has played Lily since the launch of the British comedy in 2019, shared the news in an interview with Radio Times.

Published: 14th July 2022 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Tanya Reynolds (L) and Patricia Allison .(Photo | Tanya Reynolds Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Tanya Reynolds has revealed that she is not returning for the fourth season of Netflix's popular series "Sex Education".

Reynolds, who has played Lily since the launch of the British comedy in 2019, shared the news in an interview with Radio Times.

"It's just the natural progression of these shows -- when you have such big ensemble casts and so many characters, I think you have to let a few older characters go to make way for newer ones, which is absolutely the right thing, the way it should happen," she said.

Reynolds exit comes days after Patricia Allison, who portrayed Lily's romantic interest, left the show.

"Bridgerton" star Simone Ashley had announced her departure from the series earlier this year.

"Sex Education, written and created by Laurie Nunn, centres on Otis (Asa Butterfield), an insecure teenager and his mother, Jean (Gillian Anderson), a sex therapist.

The cast also include Ncuti Gatwa as Erik, Emma Mackey as Maeve, Connor Swindells as Adam, Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee and Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sex Education Sex Education S4 Tanya Reynolds Patricia Allison
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp