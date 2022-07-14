STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alden Ehrenreich roped in for 'Ironheart'

The series is written by Chinaka Hodge (Snowpiercer).

Published: 14th July 2022 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Alden Ehrenreich. (Photo | AP)

Alden Ehrenreich. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Alden Ehrenreich, known for his role in Solo: A Star Wars Story, is set to star in Disney+’s upcoming series, Ironheart. The series revolved around Riri Williams, played by Dominique Thorne, who invents the most advanced suit of armour since Iron Man.

We will see Thorne as Riri Williams for the first time in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will be out this November. However, the character details of Ehrenreich are currently kept under wraps. 

Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes will helm the series, which is backed by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler’s Proximity banner.  The series is written by Chinaka Hodge (Snowpiercer).

