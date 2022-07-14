Alden Ehrenreich roped in for 'Ironheart'

By Express News Service

Alden Ehrenreich, known for his role in Solo: A Star Wars Story, is set to star in Disney+’s upcoming series, Ironheart. The series revolved around Riri Williams, played by Dominique Thorne, who invents the most advanced suit of armour since Iron Man.

We will see Thorne as Riri Williams for the first time in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will be out this November. However, the character details of Ehrenreich are currently kept under wraps.

Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes will helm the series, which is backed by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler’s Proximity banner. The series is written by Chinaka Hodge (Snowpiercer).

Alden Ehrenreich, known for his role in Solo: A Star Wars Story, is set to star in Disney+’s upcoming series, Ironheart. The series revolved around Riri Williams, played by Dominique Thorne, who invents the most advanced suit of armour since Iron Man. We will see Thorne as Riri Williams for the first time in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will be out this November. However, the character details of Ehrenreich are currently kept under wraps. Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes will helm the series, which is backed by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler’s Proximity banner. The series is written by Chinaka Hodge (Snowpiercer).