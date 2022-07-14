STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Netflix’s Korean series 'Squid Games' makes history for non-English series with 14 Emmy nominations

Published: 14th July 2022 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Squid games ( Photo | Twitter/@Netflix)

By Express News Service

Making history, Netflix’s Korean series Squid Games became the first ever non-English series to be nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmy 2022. The show bagged 14 nominations for the awards, including for the category of Outstanding Drama Series. 

The series’ lead actor Lee Jung-Jae is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in the drama series, while Jung Ho-Yeon, who made her acting debut with the series, is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in the drama series. Actors Park Hae-soo and Oh Yeong-su are also nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a drama series category.

“First, I would like to share my sincere gratitude. It is a tremendous honour to be nominated together with these brilliant actors. I would like to share this honour with the Squid Game fans around the world, who showed us endless love and support, and the Squid Game team, who worked very hard to make everything possible,” said Lee Jung-Jae.

Squid Games creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is nominated for writing and directing categories. Set in a dystopian economic environment of Korea, Squid Games acquired worldwide success. Netflix recently announced that the series will be back for the second season, with a mix of old and new characters.

