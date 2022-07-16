STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

WATCH | Trailer for 'The Lord of the Rings' prequel series 'Rings of Power' out

The prequel series is supposed to be Amazon’s most ambitious project to date.

Published: 16th July 2022 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

lord-of-the-rings-the-rings-of-power

A still from 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'.

By Express News Service

The much awaited trailer for the Lord of the Rings prequel series titled The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has finally dropped.

The trailer, which was released amid controversies over casting, underwhelming posters, and a lacklustre teaser, seems to be gaining overwhelmingly positive reactions online.

Ever since Amazon Prime Video announced that they were adapting Tolkien’s fantasy novel, the fans have been equally divided between being excited and concerned. 

The prequel series is supposed to be Amazon’s most ambitious project to date. The streaming giant is reportedly pouring $50 million into each episode.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lord of the Rings The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Amazon Prime
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp