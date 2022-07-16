WATCH | Trailer for 'The Lord of the Rings' prequel series 'Rings of Power' out

By Express News Service

The much awaited trailer for the Lord of the Rings prequel series titled The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has finally dropped.

The trailer, which was released amid controversies over casting, underwhelming posters, and a lacklustre teaser, seems to be gaining overwhelmingly positive reactions online.

Ever since Amazon Prime Video announced that they were adapting Tolkien’s fantasy novel, the fans have been equally divided between being excited and concerned.

The prequel series is supposed to be Amazon’s most ambitious project to date. The streaming giant is reportedly pouring $50 million into each episode.

