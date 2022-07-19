Home Entertainment English

M Night Shyamalan’s next confirmed to be horror novel adaptation

The novel is notable for winning the Bram Stoker award from Horror Writers Association in 2019.  Shyamalan had earlier announced the wrap-up of the film on Twitter.

Published: 19th July 2022 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker M Night Shyamalan (File | AP)

By Express News Service

M Night Shyamalan’s upcoming film titled Knock At The Cabin is confirmed to be an adaptation of the horror novel, Cabin At the End Of The World. The novel, written by author Paul Tremblay, revolves around a family vacationing at a remote cabin and ending up being visited by a group of mysterious strangers.

Following the release of the film’s plot description, there was a discussion online about the story being similar to the novel but the author remained tight-lipped. 

Now, following the director’s update about the completion of the shoot, the author officially confirmed the news about the adaptation.

Knock At The Cabin is the filmmaker’s second and final film in his two-film deal with Universal Pictures, signed in 2019. 

David Bautista, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ben Aldridge, Jonathan Groff, and Rupert Grint are announced to be a part of the film’s cast. The horror film is slated to get a theatrical release on February 3, 2023. 

