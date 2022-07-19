Home Entertainment English

Peter Dinklage to feature in 'The Hunger Games' prequel 

Dinklage joins the cast which also includes Tom Blyth as young Coriolanus Snow, Rachel Zegler as tribute Lucy Gray Baird and Hunter Schafer as Tigris Snow.

Published: 19th July 2022 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Peter Dinklage. (Photo | AP)

Peter Dinklage. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Game of Thrones" alum Peter Dinklage is the latest addition to the cast of Lionsgate's "The Hunger Games" prequel movie "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes".

The upcoming film is the latest project in the dystopian young-adult franchise based on Suzanne Collins' novels. It is being adapted from Collins' 2020 book of the same name, which takes place decades before Katniss Everdeen's (Jennifer Lawrence) adventures in "The Hunger Games."

Dinklage joins the cast which also includes Tom Blyth as young Coriolanus Snow, Rachel Zegler as tribute Lucy Gray Baird and Hunter Schafer as Tigris Snow.

"The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" follows Snow, years before he would become the tyrannical President of the fictional nation Panem, as he is chosen to be the mentor of the 10th Hunger Games, a televised event in which teenagers are chosen via lottery to fight to the death.

According to Variety, Dinklage will essay the role of Casca Highbottom, who is the dean of the Academy, where Snow is a student. Francis Lawrence, who helmed three of the four "The Hunger Games" films, is returning to direct the upcoming Lionsgate production.

Michael Lesslie has penned the most recent draft of the screenplay, with initial inputs from author Collins and "Catching Fire" writer Michael Arndt.

Previously announced cast members of the film also include Josh Andres Rivera, Jerome Lance, Ashley Liao, Aamer Husain, Hiroki Berrecloth and Jason Schwartzman. "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" is scheduled for a November 17, 2023 release.

The project will be produced by Nina Jacobson and her producing partner Brad Simpson, along with Francis Lawrence. Suzanne Collins, Tim Palen, and Jim Miller will serve as executive producers.

Dinklage is best known for playing Tyrion Lannister in the hit HBO show "Game of Thrones".

He has also featured in movies such as "The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian", "Death at a Funeral", "X-Men: Days of Future Past", "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" and "I Care A Lot".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Game of Thrones Peter Dinklage Lionsgate The Hunger Games
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Five per cent GST on non-ICU hospital rooms a blow to affordable healthcare
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser
Around 3 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was fully damaged, nearly 5 lakh metric tonnes partly damaged and another 2 to 3 lakh metric tonnes has developed moisture content. (Photo | EPS)
Paddy lying in mills starts germinating as Centre, Telangana government wrangle
Image of Kashmiri pandits used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
67 days on, Kashmiri Pandit staffers stay away from government duty in Valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp