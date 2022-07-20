Home Entertainment English

Actor Eddie Murphy to lead Prime Video's comedy movie 'Candy Cane Lane'

The plot details of the film are currently under wraps, but the production is set to start later this year in Los Angeles.

Actor Eddie Murphy (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor-comedian Eddie Murphy is set to star in a holiday comedy titled "Candy Cane Lane" for Prime Video, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

Veteran filmmaker Reginald Hudlin will be directing the movie from a speculative screenplay written by Kelly Younger.

Hudlin, who has previously worked with Murphy on the 1992 hit "Boomerang", said he is thrilled to team up with the actor again.

"The holiday season is my favourite time of year - just ask my family about my nine-hour Christmas playlist! I'm excited to be working again with Eddie Murphy, Brian Grazer, and Amazon," the director said in a statement.

Murphy doubles up as a leading man and producer on the film, which will reunite the actor with his frequent collaborators - Imagine's Brian Grazer, Karen Lunder, and Charisse Hewitt-Webster - after "Boomerang".

It marks the seventh feature collaboration for Grazer and Murphy.

"Candy Cane Lane" is the first project under Murphy's three-picture and first-look film deal with Amazon Studios, which came following the blockbuster performance by last year's "Coming 2 America".

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said they are hoping to recreate the success of "Coming 2 America" with the upcoming feature.

"As we know firsthand with our hit 'Coming 2 America', Eddie is someone who brings global audiences together, and we can't wait to make it happen again!," Salke said.

"We look forward to seeing the multi-talented Reggie Hudlin take the helm in bringing this future holiday classic to life!," she added.

"Candy Cane Lane" hails from Amazon Studios, Imagine Entertainment and Eddie Murphy Productions.

