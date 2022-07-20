Home Entertainment English

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' set to release in India

Published: 20th July 2022 07:45 AM

By Express News Service

Michelle Yeoh’s Everything Everywhere All At Once is finally getting an Indian theatrical release. Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the quirky take on the multiverse concept tackles family drama, relationships, and nihilism. The directing pair had earlier turned heads with Swiss Army Man starring Daniel Radcliffe and Paul Dano.

Mumbai-based firm Impact Films are releasing the film in India. No release date has been announced for the Indian release yet. The absurdist sci-fi comedy drama first premiered at the South By Southwest (SXSW) film festival in March of 2022 and went on to have a wide theatrical release in the US by April.

The film was released alongside Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, which made use of a similar multiverse concept and received far greater critical praise than the MCU juggernaut. The film marks the return of Ke Huay Quan, most famous for playing ‘Short Round’ in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, after nearly 20 years of staying away from acting.

