Peter Dinklage joins cast of 'Hunger Games' prequel movie 

The Emmy-winning actor is reportedly cast to play the character of Casca Highbottom, dean of the academy and the creator of the Hunger Games in the book.

Published: 20th July 2022 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Peter Dinklage. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage joins the cast of the Hunger Games prequel titled Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The film is set to release on 17 November 2023.

The film is an adaptation of a novel of the same name, written by Suzie Collins. The Emmy-winning actor is reportedly cast to play the character of Casca Highbottom, dean of the academy and the creator of the Hunger Games in the book. The film is set to revolve around the character of Coriolanus Snow, played by Tom Blyth.

The Hunger Games is a young adult dystopian novel series that first started publishing in 2008. It received its first film adaptation in 2012 with Jennifer Lawrence playing the central protagonist Katniss Everdeen. The commercially successful film series ended with Mockingjay-Part 2 which was released in November 2015.

Francis Lawrence, who directed Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, and Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, is signed on to direct the prequel as well. The film is being produced by Lionsgate Entertainment who had previously made all the other films in the franchise. 
 

