Amazon Prime Video starts shooting reboot of Takeshi’s Castle

By Express News Service

Amazon Prime Video has started shooting a reboot of the 90s classic game show Takeshi’s Castle with a new castle and an entirely new set of games. Popular Japanese comedian Takeshi Kitano is set to host the game show. The iconic television show premiered between 1986 and 1990 and shattered cultural barriers to become a worldwide success. Originally developed by Tokyo Broadcasting System (TBS), the show went on to inspire many similarly-themed game shows.

The show premiered in India on the Pogo Channel in 2005 with a Hindi voice-over commentary from Bollywood actor/comedian Jaaved Jaffrey. Amazon Prime Video is planning to release the game show reboot in 2023 in over 240 countries. The original show had around hundred contestants forced to go through a list of wacky physical challenges set around giant, goofy, set pieces.

The original Takeshi’s castle had a list of creative physical challenges like You Can’t Continue on an Empty Stomach, Wall to Freedom Becomes Far, Barrier of the Border, and Dragon God’s Pond. Jaaved Jaffrey has shown interest in returning to the show but his involvement in the project is unclear at the moment.

