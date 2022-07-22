Home Entertainment English

Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Meanwhile, the change prompted a storm of criticism on social media, netizens mocked the company for being 'woke'  

Published: 22nd July 2022 09:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 09:29 PM   |  A+A-

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.”

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)

By Online Desk

Disney has announced that the Bibbidi Bobbidi boutiques at the Disney Parks where children can get dressed as their favourite Disney characters will no longer have Fairy Godmothers but 'Fairy Godmother's apprentice'.

The updated terminology appears to follow a recent trend of making Disney theme parks more gender-neutral after the company added “inclusion” to its list of customer service priorities in 2021, The Telegraph reports.

The salons, which give makeovers to kids aged 3 to 12 who want to get dressed up as princesses, knights, and other characters, will drop the term 'fairy godmothers in training' for their staff, instead referring to them as apprentices, reports Daily Mail.

The report quoting a release on the Disney blog, Streaming the Magic, said, "This way, cast members that might not identify as female can still be part of the process to dress up & style the children without having to refer to themselves as a female Disney character."

The sweeping change comes into effect from August, when the boutiques in both Disney World and Disneyland will reopen from long-term closures brought about by the pandemic, according to an update on Disney resort websites. 

Disney said the change can help cast members who do not identify as female to be still part of the dress-up & style the children without having to refer themselves as a female Disney character.

A report in Newsweek in March this year quoted Vivian Ware, Disney's diversity and inclusion manager, as saying in a video that, "So, we no longer say 'ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls'. We've provided training for all of our cast members and in relationship to that so now they know it's, 'hello everyone' or 'hello friends.'"

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Disney Parks gender-neutral gender diversity Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutiques
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp