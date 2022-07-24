Home Entertainment English

Angelina Jolie wins legal battle against ex-husband Brad Pitt over French winery

Sources close to the "Maleficent" star's business operation told Page Six that Pitt's letting his anger over their vicious split get in the way of common business sense.

Published: 24th July 2022 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 01:15 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LOS ANGELES: Angelina Jolie has won a legal battle against her former husband Brad Pitt in their war over the Chateau Miraval winery where they got married in 2014.

As per Page Six, the pair took control of the renowned rose company in 2008 when they moved into the chateau that sits on its Provencal vineyard and Pitt has been toiling over the breathtaking buildings and grounds ever since.

But Jolie sold her stake to liquor giant Stoli -- setting in motion a Byzantine web of lawsuits in the US, France and Luxembourg between Pitt, Jolie, their respective businesses and various business partners.

And now Angelina's legal team has subpoenaed documents from Pitt as well as his company and his business manager on July 22.

A judge in LA said that Pitt and his partners must fork them over to the opposing lawyers -- and said that they can't even hold off until they appeal the decision.

Sources close to the "Maleficent" star's business operation told Page Six that Pitt's letting his anger over their vicious split get in the way of common business sense.

"Any rational human being would be happy for Stoli to [be a partner in their business.] They have top-notch marketing and distribution," the source said, noting that the firm offers huge opportunities for the business to grow.

"He just can't see past his hatred of Jolie," they continued.

Pitt and Jolie, who separated in 2016, have six children together. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Angelina Jolie Brad Pitt Chateau Miraval winery
India Matters
Athlete Neeraj Chopra clinches the silver medal in the finals of men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022, in Oregon. (Photo| Twitter)
With his back against the wall, Neeraj finds silver lining at World Championships
Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | AP)
31-year-old Delhi man with no travel history becomes India's fourth monkeypox patient
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marriage doesn’t sanctify rape: Delhi HC 
National Stock Exchange (NSE) (File photo | PTI)
Homecoming to NSE via BSE: Crises galore await Ashish Chauhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp